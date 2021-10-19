Looking into the night and early morning sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing. Just think, you are watching something that is 250 miles above you, flying at nearly 17,500 mph! If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
When To Look
Typically, we have to wait until after sunset and sometimes even into the late evening or overnight hours to see the International Space Station pass over our area, but not this time! This go round, the ISS will be passing at 7:09am! It'll still be mostly dark turning into dawn as the sun doesn't rise until 7:57am tomorrow. Not only can you just catch it waking up for work, but it will be visible in the sky for an entire 6 minutes!
Where To Look
At 7:09am, the ISS will appear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the SSW sky. It will be moving towards the ENE before it disappears. The even better news is that the ISS will be peaking at an elevation around 32 degrees. So, that means look around the lower 1/3 part of the sky above the horizon!
Weather
Cloud cover won't be an issue while the ISS is passing over, however some low-lying areas outside the city at that time in the morning. It'll be a bit chilly as well since it is so early in the day, with temperatures in the upper 40s close to the city and the upper 30 to low 40s outside the city.