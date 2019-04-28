NASA's Hubble Telescope was launched on April 24, 1990. NASA has been celebrating the 29th anniversary by posting some of the most beautiful images and most important discoveries it has given us.
NASA said in a press release, "Among Hubble's landmark accomplishments include making the deepest views ever taken of the evolving universe, finding planet-forming disks around nearby stars, chemically probing the atmospheres of planets orbiting other stars, identifying the first supermassive black hole in the heart of a neighboring galaxy, and providing evidence of an accelerating universe, propelled perhaps by some unknown source of energy in the fabric of space." The video above from NASA highlights some of its greatest accomplishments.