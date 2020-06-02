Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
Tuesday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 10:39 pm for 3 minutes! 3 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 10:39 pm, the ISS will appear about 21 degrees above the horizon in the west-northwest part of the sky and move toward the south. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 44 degrees above the horizon, so look about halfway up...
Weather
Cloud cover won't be an issue at all. Grab a jacket and enjoy the show as temperatures fall into the upper 70's and low 80's...