This morning was the coldest morning many communities in the area has seen since May of this year. Temperatures near Louisville may have only dropped into the low 40s, but further outside the city and away from the heat island, a few communities dropped into the 30s and get this...even had some light frost!
Frost in Meade County
Picture by: Terry Ritchie Allgood
Frost in Madison, IN
Picture by Shila Geyman
Frost in Underwood, IN
Picture by Stanley Brown Jr.
When Is The First Average Frost/Freeze?
Rural areas may have significantly different statistics that a downtown area with an urban heat island, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th, but the map below shows for some spots in our area, the average first frost is the last week of September.
Image Courtesy: NWS
That means that Underwood IN, Madison, IN, and Meade County saw their first frost earlier than average this year, but not by much.
When it comes to first freeze, or first 32 degree reading, here's what the average date looks like across our area.
Image Courtesy: NWS
Last, the average dates for the first hard freeze, or 28 degree reading.
Image Courtesy: NWS
This means that we aren't too far away from seeing our first frost, freeze, and hard freeze in Louisville and across other portions of the area!