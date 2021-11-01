Now that November has officially started Mother Nature is welcoming the 2nd to last month of the year with a punch of fall-like chill. Due to Northwest wind and increasing cloud cover, temperatures today only reach the mid 50s across the area. This is already below our average high for this time of year (64 degrees), but today is actually the warmest day through the rest of the work week.
High pressure coming down from our Northern neighbors in Canada is pulling in a lot of colder and drier air into the continental United States and will eventually be pulling this air into our region through the week.
Below-Average Highs
How cool will we be this week? First, let's take a look at the potential high temperatures for the next few days.
Tuesday through Friday all are forecasted to have high temperatures in the low 50s, and some areas further outside the city might struggle to get out of the 40s during the afternoon for the remainder of the work week.
Cold Morning Lows
Obviously with cooler afternoon highs we are bound to have colder morning lows when heading out the door for the morning commute. To add to this, due to the high pressure that will be moving in, this will help keep skies mostly clear through the overnights which will further help temperatures drop even further.
Early morning temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s and at or below freezing for Louisville Friday and Saturday mornings. That being said, further outside the city, a few communities starting off in the upper 20s aren't completely out of the question either. This brings us a potential to see the season's first freeze across the area and at very least widespread frost to end off the work week.
The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature and 6-10 day precipitation outlook agree with the forecast in showing below average temperatures and rainfall are expected heading over the next week.