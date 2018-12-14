Have you heard of the "Christmas Comet?"
It is a hyperactive comet that orbits between Jupiter and the Sun and will be closest to Earth this December (2018). It will be so close, in fact, that you may be able to see it with the naked eye within a week or two before and after its closest approach this Sunday on December 16! Comet 46P/Wirtanen is a ball of rock, dust and frozen gases a little over a kilometer in diameter that was discovered in 1948 by astronomer Carl Wirtanen at the Lick Observatory in California.
Wirtanen’s orbital period is around 5 and 1/2 years. As the comet and the Earth travel in their different orbits around the Sun, there are times when Wirtanen is observable from Earth, depending on how close it gets to us. Its appearance in 2013, for instance, was very faint, and only a few distant measurements were obtained. But, its appearance this December 2018 is expected to be very bright, passing just 30 lunar distances from Earth, or only 30 times farther from Earth than the Moon!
This encounter will occur just a few days after its perihelion - its closest point to the sun. The result is that Wirtanen will appear very bright from Earth for a comet, and it’s likely to be visible in binoculars and maybe even to the naked eye. Additionally, since it will pass by Earth on the side away from the Sun, it should be visible for many hours during the night from both the northern and southern hemispheres. Again, the brightest it will appear is on Sunday, but we will be able to see it on that day, plus a week or two more after that! It will be cloudy early on Sunday, but those clouds will clear late on Sunday. In order to find the comet, find the constellation Orion and it will be atop of Orion's Belt (or a series of three stars and look above the top star).
This is the 10th closest comet approach in the modern era, and, because its orbit tracks the Earth's for many months, it will remain observable for between 2 and 8 hours per night for over a year as it brightens and then fades around its closest approach. Comet Wirtanen – you light up our night! For more illuminating information about comets, visit science.nasa.gov.