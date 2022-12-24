Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technically be "warmer", but we'll stay below freezing all the way through Christmas Day and possibly even further than that as well.
Christmas Eve
Temperatures today are warmer yes, but there really isn't anything warm about it. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through 1PM for wind chill values -10 to -20 degrees. Even during the afternoon though, temperatures will likely not climb out of the teens. That combined with more winds 10-20mph today, means that it will still feel near zero and the single digits through the afternoon.
Keep in mind that this means road conditions will not improve a ton compared to yesterday. The more tire traction, the more roads will slowly start to clear off, but you shouldn't expect roads to be completely clear through Christmas weekend.
Christmas Day
Christmas this year will likely go down as a White Christmas as 1" of snow should still be left on the ground since we'll still be so cold. Christmas morning when all the kiddos are waking up, temperatures will be starting in the single digits once again with mostly sub-zero wind chills again.
There is good news though! Even though it will still be cold, temperatures are technically warmer once again and in the 20s for Christmas afternoon. Not only that, but we are also expected a lot of sunshine!
Monday snow chance
Yes, I know we are probably already sick of the snow for a while, but we do have another small chance of a few more snow showers from what we call a "Clipper system" on Monday. This has a chance to bring us more light snow briefly on Monday afternoon. It's important to remember that the roads are already cold enough to support anything that falls, so we'll have to keep an eye on this as it could impact the afternoon travel home on Monday.