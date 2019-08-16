Check out this wild video of a cliff collapsing, barely missing a group of kayakers in Lake Superior. The kayakers were admiring the cliffs that are roughly 200 feet high when part of it crashed into the water and missed them by 50 feet. The huge rocks produced a massive splash. Reportedly, one of the people in the group was a nature photographer and captured the falling rocks with his drone. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
CLOSE CALL: A drone captured video of a cliff partially collapsing into Lake Superior at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan. Take a look at how close the falling section of cliff came to a group of kayakers. pic.twitter.com/HWj2ZBgA1n— 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) August 15, 2019
A beautiful day to gokayaking on Lake Superior! 🛶 #WednesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/viUAvJtbXI— ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) August 14, 2019
Cliffs naturally erode over time due to weather, wind, waves, temperature, precipitation and seasonal changes.