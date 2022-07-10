Climavision is leading a change in global weather data from their headquarters in NuLu. This local startup just celebrated their first year in business by expanding the team and announcing new partnerships.
WHAT THEY DO
Climavision's website says they are "rebuilding climate technology from the ground up," which sounds like a lofty goal, but it plays out really practically. They are starting by installing radars across the country with the goal of improving forecasting by addressing the core problem which is there aren't enough global observations to properly initialize forecast models, according to Founder and CEO, Chris Goode. He added, "Our approach is completely unique at this point. There is no other entity that's rolling out a national network of radars to actually supplement the existing government radars." The government radars are what you see us use every day on WDRB, and while there are a lot of them across the country, the map below shows you there are gaps in their coverage. Those gaps are what Climavision is working to close so they can get a better look at what the atmosphere is doing at any given moment.
WHY LOUISVILLE
Louisville provided a unique opportunity for this company to grow and flourish. "I'm a native Kentuckian," said Goode. "So I take great pride in developing and standing up a company right here in Louisville. But beyond that as you look at Louisville in terms of our position, we get a very definite four seasons here." He added that weather "is a part of every community across the country and certainly Louisville is no different. But we have a number of events here that can make daily life challenging." We reflected on the Dec. 10 tornadoes from last year in particular, and we will come back to how that event is informing the work they are doing a little farther down the page. Goode also added that the entrepreneurial spirit in this city has been a big advantage. "Louisville has a lot to offer. It's a growing area from a standpoint of there's a lot of entrepreneurs out there and doing some really great things" which he said has been extremely valuable to him and his company in their first year.
Goode references LG&E, UPS, and nearby agricultural companies as reasons Louisville was so attractive for this particular startup because those are industries particularly at risk during inclement weather. Those local entities are where they first focused, and now they are bringing on partners outside our Louisville community. "We've onboarded GE (...) Cargill is another one of our customers, the largest agricultural company in the world. And we've also brought on a number of clients in the energy space." As we look toward a transition in energy to renewables, Goode points out those are dependent on weather in more than one way. "The transition to renewables is all weather derived but also the demand for that energy is often driven by weather as well. Extreme heat events, extreme cold events, all of that factors in." He added, "drones are a huge area where we're working now because drones are all flying in the lower levels of the atmosphere where we have the most acute problems or gaps." Which gets us back to what Climavision is doing and how it all works in these seemingly endless applications.
HOW DO THEY DO IT
"Our strategy is to look at novel data sets as they become available and position ourselves such that we can leverage those faster and more efficiently than anybody else," said Goode. "A lot of companies would promote the fact that they have a high resolution model. And that might be true when you're looking at it from a mapping resolution standpoint. But much like in HD television, if the underpinning content that's feeding that HD television is not high definition on its own, you still end up with a pixelated picture (...) So what we can do now at Climavision is actually deliver high resolution modeling at high resolutions from a mapping standpoint, but that information is now underpinned by an equally high resolution grid of information that's fueling that model." So how do they get that higher resolution data to feed the model? Installing new radars (which we talked about above and you can see images of below), partnering with a company producing low earth orbiting satellite data called radio occultation, and using existing data to feed their forecast models that are "tuned" to receive that new information. Then they share that forecast modeling with their clients (image above) to help them make better-informed decisions when faced with inclement weather.
WHY IT MATTERS
How many times have you heard one of our WDRB Meteorologists say "the models aren't handling this weather system well" or something similar? Basically, Climavision is trying to fix that. We will never be able to see into a crystal ball with 100% certainty what the weather is going to do next, but Climavision is trying to get us closer to that goal. "We have to keep inserting new observations in such that characterizing what's happening now becomes very confident for the scientific community. Removing uncertainties there allow us to forecast further into the future with more confidence." As a science, meteorology depends heavily on these forecast models even though we know they will never be perfect. With more accurate forecast models being fed by better data, users can better trust the forecasts being produced by models. For Climavision the immediate focus in their forecasting is now through 16 days out, but they hope to be able to look farther ahead in the next few years. One of the goals is to assimilate this new data and their approach to modeling into seasonal and sub-seasonal climate models, too. Remember, weather is what happens a day or a few days at a time; climate is the big-picture factors that establish what weather events are possible in a certain area.
As we were discussing what all this lofty thinking about modeling and weather data means for our local community, Goode said, "In western Kentucky we were fortunate, that area is actually fairly well-covered. But as I mentioned this central I-75 corridor does have some less than optimal coverage from radars and we'll be filling those. And it's important to think about this because we're all used to looking at radar information either on your computer or on your phone, and you're looking at it usually in two dimensions, and the gaps are in three dimensions. So the further you get away from a radar, the higher the beam is in the atmosphere, and when you couple that with just the curvature of the earth, you have some significant gaps not only here in this area along that corridor that I mentioned but across the entire country. So that's one of our areas of focus here in terms of filling in those blind spots." That's why this matters; because on Dec. 10 we could clearly see the destructive tornado that attacked communities in western Kentucky. But if that same storm were to move through one of the gaps in the first map in this post, we would not be able to see it as clearly and alert you to it as strongly. The hope is by feeding more and better data into forecast models, we would be able to predict that a storm of that intensity is likely in western Kentucky on a particular day. Maybe we can even narrow it down to a county or a city, and Climavision's vision is part of figuring out if that's possible and how to make it a reality. All from right here in the heart of Louisville.
All images courtesy of Climavision