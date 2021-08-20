Saturday morning an asteroid will make a "close" pass by Earth, but it poses no threat to us. At it's closest, asteroid 2016 AJ193 will still be almost 9 times the distances of the moon. That moment of closest passing should happen around 11:10 AM ET Saturday. According to EarthSky, "amateur astronomers with 8-inch telescopes (or larger) have an opportunity see this asteroid glide by." You should be able to start looking for it around 5 AM with your telescope. If you can spot the Orion constellation, it will appear near there, but you generally should look toward the southeast.
This asteroid was first observed in 2016 by an observatory here on Earth. Then NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft took a closer look at it. That's when it was estimated to be 1.4 km wide which is close to the size of the Pentagon building. This asteroid orbits the sun every 5.9 years, and according to EarthSky, "the August 21 flyby will be this asteroid’s closest approach to Earth at least for the next 65 years, the longest period for which its orbit has been calculated."
You may have seen scary headlines on the internet in the last week about another asteroid that will get much closer to Earth...in 2182. Bennu is one of two asteroid that poses the most risk to Earth in the next couple hundred years, but it still has a very low chance of hitting the Earth. Researchers who have studied its path say September 24, 2182, is the most likely date of impact, but even that's a very low chance - around 0.037%. The other "most hazardous to us" asteroid is 1950 DA.