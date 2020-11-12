Whew! This terrifying video will send shivers up your spine! Watch the moment a bridge gives way in North Carolina...only feet away from a reporter who was live on the air.
CLOSE CALL! A bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air. Flooding rains have brought dangerous conditions across the western Carolinas. Please stay safe, everyone! @AmberFOX46MORE: https://t.co/2T6IQRzMqnPHOTO GALLERY: https://t.co/vntMgmQkIk pic.twitter.com/J9HO7hjXiM— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) November 12, 2020
Amber Roberts is reporter/multimedia journalist at FOX 46 in Charlotte, NC. The Carolinas, Virginia and other locations along the east coast are dealing with torrential rain that has lead to significant flooding, water rescues and power outages. Flood watches and warnings are posted for several cities and states along the eastern seaboard.
The heavy rain and flooding was brought to the area from a slow moving cold front This front should move off to the east tonight. This will be followed by dry air moving in from the west on Friday and conditions will improve in the region.