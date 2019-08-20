Electrifying footage shows Romulus McNeil of Conway, South Carolina almost being struck by lightning! The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics on Thursday. He decided to make a run for his car during a storm because he was eager to get home and have something to eat. You can see McNeil walking across a sidewalk when lightning strikes right beside him. Alarmed, he seemingly jumps up and drops his umbrella, before quickly getting out of there...