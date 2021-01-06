As the title of this post suggests, today we will explore how close we will come to a good snow chance. Statistically-speaking Louisville sees more snow in February than any other month, so don't lose hope, snow lovers!
In the big picture a low pressure center will pass south of our area. We can pause right here and point out an obvious problem with the snow potential. We are on the north side of the low, which is the cold side so that would normally set us up for a good snow chance. However, there's not enough moisture on the north side of this system. The moisture is focused on the southern side.
With that said this is a very close "miss." While our area won't see a direct pass from this system, our southern communities should get something. As the moisture enters our area Thursday night temperatures look a bit too warm to see snow initially, but the melting snowflakes falling through the sky should help cool the environment quickly.
By early Friday morning we are cold enough to see light snow, but we're losing the moisture as drier air moves in quickly. Our southern communities might see a light dusting of snow, but that becomes increasingly less likely the farther north you look.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight; Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca will show you the latest track of that low pressure center and how any small changes will impact what we see here.