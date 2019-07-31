A tall, dark swirling column of air was filmed in Elkhorn, West Virginia on Monday. Randy Walters, an employee at a local coal mine, said a dust devil formed over the surface of a mine and kicked up a vortex of coal. The odd event is now being referred to as a “coalnado” by local media...
A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively long-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a meter wide and a few meters tall) to large (more than 10 meters wide and more than 1000 meters tall). They are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.