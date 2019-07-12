...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect from 9 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.
Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups
include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other
breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People
in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 PM.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.