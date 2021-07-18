While we haven't had reports of any in our immediate area, pictures of "cold air funnels" in our larger region have been all over my Twitter feed this weekend.
@ryanvaughan just took these in Cardwell...what is this?? pic.twitter.com/KrQQdAZ4t9— Jessica Wright Scott (@jwrightscott5) July 18, 2021
What is a cold air funnel?
The National Weather Service office in Louisville says, "Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. The funnels are most common in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers, but temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold."
So, yes, it is a funnel cloud. But no, it's not a tornado (usually).
A gang of cold air funnels north of cardwell #mowx @ryanvaughan @ZachHolderWx pic.twitter.com/r18xjPq8du— michael pankey (@neachaser) July 18, 2021
Are they dangerous?
Remember the phenomenon is always called a funnel cloud until it touches the ground. If it touches the ground, then it becomes a tornado. That is true for all funnel clouds, but cold air funnels rarely extend all the way to the ground. If they do, they only do roughly EF-0 damage. They are so weak that they are hard to detect on radar because you don't see the same rotation signature that you would if the column of air was really spinning and producing a tornado that way. Generally, no, 9 times of out of 10, a cold air funnel is not dangerous.
Should I still report it?
Yes! Let us and the National Weather Service know if you think you see a cold air funnel because it gives us better insight into what is happening in the atmosphere on that day.