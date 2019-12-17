Some of you have enjoyed the recent wintry precipitation, but now the real cold moves in. Our pattern will flip next week allowing much warmer air into the region, but for now cold air continues to spill down from Canada.
At the surface, here's the sequence of events leading to the coldest part of the forecast: dry cold front followed by surface high pressure. The cold front rolls through Wednesday, which is why Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning will be colder than what we felt today.
Normally when we talk to you about a High, we are telling you it brings calm, sunny conditions. That is still the case during the day, but the impacts at night play out differently. At night when the sky is clear and the wind is calm (like during the day), temperatures will drop even farther than they otherwise would. The combination of the cold front ushering in colder air through the day Wednesday then clear conditions at night will combine to make Thursday morning the coldest part of your forecast.
Even though you will see sunshine, temperatures will not immediately climb like you would expect. Let's be clear: this is just the next part of your forecast. This is not the coldest air you've ever experienced or even the coldest air of the season, but it is colder than normal for this time of year. The average low temperature this week is 29 and we will be about 5º-10º colder than that.