We've seen a total of 0.01" of rain for the month of October so far so needless to say, we could really use some rain. Most of our area is now in an abnormal drought as well due to the amount of dry days we have had in our area.
Luckily there could be some relief on the way this week, but long story short is, it probably won't be enough and won't last very long.
We have all sunshine today, but starting tomorrow we will start to see an increase of mid to upper level clouds on Tuesday. This will lead to a small chance of a stray shower mainly in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon, but more importantly, temperatures start to rise with continued winds out of the South.
By Wednesday, clouds thicken up more and a cold front starts to approach our area. With winds continuing to come out of the South at a good speed, temperatures will eventually climb back into the low 80s for highs that afternoon.
The warmer temperatures, and faster winds will lead to the cold front likely putting down at least some rain into our area by Wednesday evening.
Wednesday afternoon will still be a windy one, with wind gusts climbing 25mph+ at times ahead of the cold front.
While a couple storms along the front could come with some gusty winds and heavy rainfall, the overall confidence of widespread heavy rainfall is still low. The front pushes through mostly in the evening time and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
As mentioned, the confidence of this front bringing a lot of rain is low, and our model guidance backs that up as well. Depending on which model data you look at, some data favors a little more rainfall, like the NAM Model...
While other models favor much less rainfall, like the European...
In order to combat drought you need multiple days consecutively that have a decent amount of measurable rainfall, not just all in one because a lot of the rain that would fall heavily in one day would cause runoff due to how dry the ground is, and not soak into the soil as much.
Unfortunately we dry out pretty quickly no matter how much rain we get from this system heading into the end of this work week and not much rain relief is on the backside of that for multiple days as needed.