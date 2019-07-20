We are nearing the end of our heat wave, but it is not over yet. The Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM Sunday, so please avoid strenuous outdoor activity and stay hydrated.
Relief is on the way, though! A cold front draped through Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska is drifting south. It will move through our region and do two things: lower heat/humidity and bring rain/storms.
The cold front acts like a wall separating the hot and humid air mass we are in right now from the cooler, drier one in the northern Plains right now. Since we are under such hot and humid air, we have a lot of storm energy to tap into when storms pop up Sunday. Numbers over about 1500 on the map below are high enough to support strong storms.
Those storms will start to pop up Sunday afternoon as the front pushes the hot, humid air ahead of it. That heat and humidity will trigger storms through the afternoon and evening that will continue through the overnight hours.
As the front actually moves through our area Monday, it will spark more storms. At that point the front becomes the trigger mechanism instead of just the high heat and humidity, so strong storms are still possible.
Since there is a lot of moisture in the air, heavy downpours will be likely from these storms. Rain totals through Sunday and Monday will vary quite a bit across our area. It is possible a couple spots could see more than two inches of rain if you see several of these storm cells, but many of you will be closer to one inch of rain.
Katie will update you on any changes to timing and threats on WDRB in the Morning Sunday from 6-9 AM. At this point we are not included in any elevated risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center either Sunday or Monday, but I (Hannah) expect an upgrade to those outlooks is likely in the next 36 hours.