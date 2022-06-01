It's been another steamy, sticky day across Kentuckiana. High temperatures climbed into the low 90s in many of our communities, but relief is on the way.
A cold front will roll through tonight bringing a chance of storms and much different air. You can click here to read more about that storm chance.
On the west side of the cold front, air temperatures are dropping. The map below shows how much the temperature has changed in the last 24 hours.
For our area that will mean high temperatures in the high 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday. That's 10-15 degrees cooler in the afternoon! That's also cooler than average for this time of year, at least for a day or two.
After the rain wraps up Thursday, the humidity will also drop. The air on the other side of this cold front will be both cooler and drier which takes us through the weekend.