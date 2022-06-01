It's been another steamy, sticky day across Kentuckiana. High temperatures climbed into the low 90s in many of our communities, but relief is on the way. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 4.08.48 PM.png

A cold front will roll through tonight bringing a chance of storms and much different air. You can click here to read more about that storm chance.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 4.06.55 PM.png

On the west side of the cold front, air temperatures are dropping. The map below shows how much the temperature has changed in the last 24 hours. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 4.06.04 PM.png

For our area that will mean high temperatures in the high 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday. That's 10-15 degrees cooler in the afternoon! That's also cooler than average for this time of year, at least for a day or two. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 4.07.24 PM.png

After the rain wraps up Thursday, the humidity will also drop. The air on the other side of this cold front will be both cooler and drier which takes us through the weekend. 

