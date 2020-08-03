The rain and storms in our area today are courtesy of an incoming cold front, but it will do more than just bring rain. After it passes through, the air behind the front will be cooler and drier. Remember, a cold front is kind of like a wall between two different kinds of air.
This means the short-term forecast feels cooler and drier heading into what is normally one of our hottest months of the year. High temperatures this time of year should be in the upper 80s - that's "normal." Instead we are looking at highs about 5-10 degrees cooler in the next couple days. In fact, Wednesday is going to be just about the nicest day we will get this summer!
In the image above, look at the white lines representing wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere. See how they turn south around our area and back north to the east of here? That's called a trough, and it's part of the reason temperatures will be lower this week. That dip allows cooler air from the northern United States and from Canada to make it farther south to us.
That cool down will be short-lived, though. Temperatures jump right back to normal later this week, and may even go back to being above normal next week. The Climate Prediction Center shows a decent chance of warmer than normal air returning to our area next week. Why? As we discussed above, a dip in the jet stream helps bring us cooler air this week. Next week it jumps back north (where it normally hangs out this time of year) and cuts off our access to that cooler air. At the very least, that will get us back to normal temperatures for this time of year (highs in the upper 80s), but we will probably see temperatures slightly above normal next week.