We saw some showers and storms move across the area this morning along a warm front that is associated with a low pressure moving toward our area. On the backside of this Low, there is a strong cold front that will be making its way through our area early on Monday.
That warm front lifting Northward today will clear showers out of our area through late morning and into the early afternoon.
By mid-afternoon, a few peeks of sunshine are possible and with strong winds coming out of the South today, expect temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 70s.
Monday Storm Potential
The cold front associated with that low pressure I showed you above is a strong one and will be approaching our area early on Monday morning.
Early Monday morning that front will bring a band of strong, but weakening, storms into the area from West to East.
This line of storms will bring heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds along with it throughout Monday morning.
The good news is that much like today, the rain is only for the morning time. By the time we get into the afternoon, we dry out behind the front and remain cool and cloudy for the rest of Monday.
Severe Potential
The SPC has our far Western communities under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms late tonight because of the cold front.
However, tomorrow's severe outlook skips right over our area and into Eastern Kentucky.
Why is that? It's because of the timing that the front arrives in our area. With the front coming through our area so early in the morning, that is when temperatures are at their coolest, so therefore there won't be much, if any, storm energy in the atmosphere for this line of storms to work with. This is one of the main ingredients needed to produce severe weather.
What we will have available for these storms will be the wind energy. This is a look at the wind speeds higher up in the atmosphere above our heads. We generally would need these to be above 40mph to sustain strong thunderstorms. Obviously, we have that as tis line is moving through, more than enough.
Therefore, when we look at wind gusts at the surface, we can expect strong gusty winds tomorrow morning to be the main impact along with the heavy rain as this band of storms is moving through. Expect wind gusts above 30-40mph at times early Monday morning.
When all said and done most of the area should expect an extra 1.0" or so of rainfall, with some localized larger amounts by Tuesday morning.