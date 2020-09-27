A cold front will march through our area Monday, and it brings along rain and a chance for thunderstorms. We're not expecting severe storms from this, but you might hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Light rain showers will likely start Monday morning. If you live west of I-65, watch for those during your morning commute. If you live farther east, you will wait several more hours to see rain.
By early afternoon storms start to pop up. We won't see much sunshine through the day, so we can't blame this on a real big afternoon warm-up. The temperature gradient across the cold front is strong enough to create the energy needed for a few storms. As the cold front actually swings through, it will spark some thunderstorms. Those are most likely east of I-65.
The main "threats" the cold front will bring to us are rain and occasional thunder/lightning. The wind will also change direction and pick up speed through the day, but gusts should stay under 30 mph.
Most of you will see less than half an inch of rain, but any little bit helps when we realize some of our communities are drifting into drought conditions. It looks like lighter rain will fall Monday in these "abnormally dry" areas in southern Indiana, so it may not be enough to bring us out of this category.
After this cold front passes through, temperatures will drop significantly. High temperatures will fall about 10º-15º between Sunday and Tuesday, and temperatures really won't climb much at all during the day Monday.