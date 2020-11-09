We are enjoying unseasonably warm weather right now, but we know the weather doesn't stay the same in the Ohio Valley for more than a few days at a time.
A low pressure center with an attached cold front is marching toward us and will bring some big changes when it arrives. Today we will focus on the timing of the rain and the potential for storms, but the temperature will also drop after the cold front passes through.
We saw a few more clouds in the sky Monday, but even more of you will see those clouds on Tuesday as the moisture content in our atmosphere climbs. By Tuesday afternoon a few light and scattered showers will start to pop up in our area. By "light and scattered" we mean the rain will be light (as opposed to moderate or heavy) and the showers will be scattered, meaning there will be lots of dry places on the map with only a few of these showers popping up.
Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday is when we expect the heaviest rain and the potential for thunderstorms in our area. The severe weather threat is very low as these storms come through, but with all the warm air we've enjoyed recently, it's hard to imagine we won't hear a few rumbles of thunder. It looks like the heaviest rain will set up east of I-65 as the line of storms moves from west to east across our area.
By Wednesday morning, many of our western communities will already be done with the rain. In fact those same spots could even see the sun return Wednesday afternoon! That can't be said for our eastern communities. The rain and clouds linger there a little longer Wednesday morning.
We are expecting less than one inch of rain for almost all of our communities. As mentioned above, the heaviest rain is most likely east of I-65. Those are spots that could climb over that 1" mark by the time the rain moves out Wednesday.