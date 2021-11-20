After temperatures were more mild Saturday, a cold front will roll through our area on Sunday. It will bring rain first then colder air, so let's go through the timing of these upcoming changes.
Overnight isolated showers are possible. This rain will be very light, and most of you stay dry until Sunday morning. The overnight showers look most likely through southern Indiana.
By morning the rain will get a bit heavier and start to cover more of the map. That should start in our northwestern communities first, then spread across the map through the morning.
The cold front pushes heaver showers from west to east across our area during the late morning and early afternoon hours Sunday. A few showers are likely to develop closer to the cold front during the afternoon, so don't be surprised to see a few more pop up behind the initial line Sunday afternoon.
The rain and cold front will keep moving east, and the rain should be out of our eastern communities by 8 PM. The front should be moving at a pretty good pace, so the clouds will clear out during the night, too.
While you may see moments of heavier rain, this shouldn't stack up to very much when it's all done. Most of you will likely pick up around half an inch of rain, with some spots seeing a little more and others seeing a little less, similar to what is represented in the image above.
After the rain clears out the colder air moves in. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day Monday with wind chills in the 20s as the breeze holds on. Tuesday morning is actually the coldest part of this short-term forecast, and is the best chance we have seen this season for many of you to catch temperatures in the teens.