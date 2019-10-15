A cold front is on its way here, and it is bringing big changes to your weather. You will notice two changes: storms and cold. Let's take them one at a time. The rain and storms will come mostly overnight. Yes, storms are possible here because the cold front is strong enough to force some to pop. The severe potential is very low, so don't panic.
Rain will start to form up and organize to our northwest shortly after sunset. Because this line will move through fairly quickly, we won't see incredibly high rain totals. Most people should see about half an inch of rain, but some of you will be closer to one inch if you see one of the heavier downpours.
As the cold front pushes through, the line of rain and storms will become a little more organized. This line will still be broken as it moves through, meaning your neighbor might not get as much rain as you do.
By the Wednesday morning commute the heaviest rain and storms should be east of our WDRB counties, but a few small showers could still linger for a few more hours.
The second, and arguably bigger, change is to the temperature. High temperatures drop more than twenty degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday! In reality the temperature won't change much during the day Wednesday, and the breeze will be strong enough to create a wind chill.
Marc and Rick will time out the rain and storms and share updated data with you on WDRB News tonight at 10 and 11.