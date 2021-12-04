A developing cold front (and low pressure system) will move through our area this weekend. The cold front actually comes through early Monday morning bringing rain, wind, and colder air, but you will start to feel the impacts from this Sunday afternoon. This blog will break down the timing and impacts from this system.
A sneaky warm front slides across the Ohio Valley first early Sunday. That's the reason your temperatures will be warmer again Sunday than they were during our brief cool dip on Saturday.
We will have warmer and slightly more humid air in place over our area Sunday and will see a few isolated showers move through during the day. All day Sunday the rain chance climbs, but it climbs slowly. You will see clouds first then a few of these showers start to pop up during the afternoon.
Going into the evening you will see more of these showers popping up with heavier rain and gusty wind. During the day the wind will blow consistently 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and these showers and storms will bring more of that gusty wind.
The main show arrives overnight with the cold front itself. This is where we will see the heaviest rain and the strongest wind gusts. It's also possible you will hear a few rumbles of thunder! Storms are not impossible in this setup, but the threat of severe weather is very low.
As that cold front crosses through our communities early Monday morning, isolated flash flooding may be possible in spots that normally flood and don't drain well. Some of this rain will be pretty heavy meaning some of those spots won't be able to drain fast enough while it's still falling. Not everyone will see that much rain or those same flooding concerns. Just keep in mind the corner by your house that normally floods in heavy rain - you may want to avoid that spot on your Monday morning commute.
The rain should move out pretty quickly in the late hours of Monday morning. By Monday afternoon the rain and clouds clear out quickly, and the colder air starts to settle in. In fact most of Monday will see temperatures hold steady or drop instead of climb during the day like normal.
By Tuesday morning when the coldest air has arrived behind this front, temperatures will be in the 20s with some spots potentially feeling wind chills in the upper teens.
0.5"-2.5" of rain will be possible from this system. Those heavier bands are tough to pin down at this point, but as the rain starts to develop, we will keep you posted on where the heaviest is headed and where flash flooding concerns emerge.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 on WBKI to see an updated forecast, then join Meteorologists Bryce Jones and Hannah Strong through the day on Sunday to get updates as the rain arrives.