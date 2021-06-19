After showers and storms moved through overnight and this morning, temperatures this afternoon still are going to recover some and reach into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. That being said, this will be another humid afternoon with dewpoints in the mid 60s. It'll be a bit windy this afternoon once again with winds coming out of the Southeast 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph.
Sunday
Sunday will bring more heat and humidity to the area, but will a much less chance of rain heading throughout the day. We've only got around a 20% chance of seeing a few spotty showers during the afternoon, but the day is shaping out to be more warm, humid, and partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
Monday Cold Front
Monday is by far our next best chance for some rain and storms moving through the area as a strong cold front approaches.
Showers and storms will be very likely along this front as it moves across our area and off to the East on Monday afternoon. Right now we already have our area at a 70% chance of seeing the rain throughout our Monday, so let's go ahead and look at some rough estimates on timing, which of course, will change some as we approach Monday.
Monday morning starts off with scattered light to moderate showers for the morning commute and the front grows closer to our area.
By mid-afternoon, the front will be moving through, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall and scattered to widespread storms heading into the evening and overnight hours on our Tuesday morning.
The good news is that behind this front comes in a large area of high pressure that will in fact leave us "high and dry" heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.
So What About Those 50s?
With this front being fairly strong, there will be some colder temperatures rushing in behind the front, hence the name cold front. If we look at a couple different long-range weather models, we can see just how low the early morning temperatures end up dropping to and how our temperatures could start dropping during the afternoon.
These are temperatures from the NAM model as the front pushes through on Monday afternoon, and it isn't too difficult to tell where the front is located as Campbellsville is at 84 while Paoli is at 73.
Those cooler temperatures continue to filter in behind that front, dropping some of us potentially into the 50s to start off early Tuesday morning.
Severe Chance?
Monday is still a few days out and the forecast will change some leading up to then, but the severe chance for our area ahead of this front is looking pretty marginal.
Instability values are decent enough to support storms activity to grow ahead of the front heading into the afternoon, as daytime heating will help create a more unstable environment ahead of the front.
There is a decent amount of wind energy with this front as well, as lower-level winds (not at the surface) reach mid 40mph.
Wind gusts at the surface are still fairly strong however, with the NAM model hinting at wind gusts around 35mph or so for Monday morning and into early Monday afternoon.
After the front moves through models are projecting our area to see between .25-1.0" of rain.
Continue to stay updated with the WDRB Weather Team all weekend long heading up to Monday when the front is expected to arrive. Have a great weekend!