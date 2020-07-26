If you're looking from a break from the heat - good news - a cold front in on the way! It's actually not very far from us right now, but it will take its sweet time getting here.
Monday afternoon scattered storms will pop up as a result of another hot and humid day, but we also add a forcing mechanism into the mix Monday. The cold front will also spark storms west of here that will influence our weather pattern.
The threat of widespread severe storms is low. We have a good amount of storm energy, but we lack the wind speed and directional changes through the different levels of the atmosphere that would provide a much higher threat of severe storms.
That being said, a few warnings are not out the question Monday night or Tuesday morning. There is plenty of energy for storms to work with, and the cold front provides a forcing mechanism that can get those storms started.
By Tuesday morning the cold front is still hanging in our area (remember we talked about it really slowing down), so storms are still expected early Tuesday.
Even as late as Thursday, the cold front is still near our area, but the small center of low pressure will be more important to watch. It has the potential to bring some really heavy rain to parts of our area later this week.
After the front passes us and allows the new air mass to move in, temperatures should be about 5-10 degrees lower. Remember a cold front acts like a wall separating two different air masses, or two different kinds of air. We are in hot and humid air now. The air on the other side of the front is less hot and less humid, but that won't get here until later this week.