Have you been enjoying the warmer air and sunshine over the last few days?? You may have noticed a few more clouds in the Wednesday sky than earlier in the week; a cold front is headed our way. You can see it lined up to our west in the image below, draped across a large part of the country.
Over the next several days that cold front will sink into our area and slow down a bit. As it does it brings rain to us, but this rain won't move through in an hour or two like what happens with a fast moving front.
Though light, scattered showers are possible earlier in the day Thursday, the heavier rain will show up later in the day. In the image below, you can see those showers arriving closer to sunset as the cold front approaches. The thin white lines represent the wind; where they curve sharply or fold is the position of the cold front.
By Friday morning the front is still positioned in our area, but the heavier rain has shifted south. Heading into the weekend we will likely see more of the heavier rain in southern Kentucky, so don't let your guard down if you haven't seen much by the end of the day Friday.
The exact axis of that heavier rain is still tricky to pin down because if the front slows down 20 miles north or south of where we expect, this axis will change. As of right now, 1"-2" of rain looks most likely north of the Parkways with lighter rain totals to the south.
This system doesn't totally leave our area after Friday. The second low pressure center, which you can see in the image below, will be near enough to bring scattered showers through the weekend. It won't be raining all day, but we will need to dodge more rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.