FREEZING/FROSTY CONDITIONS
Everyone in Kentuckiana needs to protect their plants tonight! All of the WDRB viewing area will experience cold temperatures leading to frosty or freezing conditions.
Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for 12 of our eastern counties. The rest of the viewing area to the west, including Louisville, is under a frost advisory. These go into effect tonight at 3 am will continue until 9 am EDT Saturday morning. The freeze watch is no longer in effect.
HOW LOW WILL WE GO?
Widespread frost is likely tonight across Kentuckiana as winds become light and low temps drop into the 30s with even upper 20s possible. It will likely be a bit colder in our eastern communities tonight because clouds will be gradually building in from the west early on Saturday.
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. While a Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Bottom Line: This means crops and other sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation can be damaged or killed and you need to take precautions to protect them. Smaller plants should be brought inside or you should cover them up before you go to bed tonight.