Cold Start to the Week!
We dried up early this morning and it has been mostly cloudy. It was a very mild and windy start to the day. Our high temperature happened very early this morning. The almanac for today will show 63 degrees for a high. However, most of today, temperatures will be in the 40s. Notice how temperatures dropped very quickly this morning. We dropped from 54 degrees around 7:45 am to 45 degrees by 8:00 am! We should increase slightly again to the mid 40s for the afternoon.
It will be gusty all day long. Get used to winds gusting at 40-50 mph. The wind advisory is in effect until 7 pm. Winds will back off tonight, but will still gust 25-35 mph.
Clouds will gradually clear today. It will be mostly clear by tonight. Temps will start to fall again.
With clear skies and falling temperatures - it will get cold tonight! Lows will be in the 20s. Even though the winds will be backing off, it will still be breezy by tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the west at 5 - 15 mph. That will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will likely be in the teens across Kentuckiana at times.
Dress the kids warm for the bus stop! Recess will be chilly, too! Temps in the 30s only. Highs will be in the 40s. The sun will be out and shining all day.
