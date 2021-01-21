Part of Kentuckiana woke up to light rain and a wintry mix early this morning. These showers fell in our Kentucky communities, while Southern Indiana remained dry.
The rest of the day will remain dry with decreasing clouds. Clouds are expected to linger longer in our southern communities (the same areas that picked up rain this morning).
This will likely result in a temperature difference across the viewing area. Where the clouds linger, it will be cooler. Where the sun shines, it will be warmer. In those warmer spots, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s and remain a few degrees cooler to the south.
This warm up will be brief though! It is going to be chilly again by tomorrow with highs below average (in the low 40s). It will remain chilly through the weekend.
The coldest period will be Friday night and into Saturday morning thanks to clear skies from Canadian high pressure taking control. Prepare for lows in the low 20s! Yo-yo temperatures will continue into next week as our next system approaches. This system will bring widespread and potentially heavy rain early next week. Marc and Rick will have more updates on WDRB News this evening.