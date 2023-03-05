Temperatures today and on Monday are once again above average and more Spring-like with highs climbing into the upper 60s and eventually the mid 70s by Monday. However, even though Spring is only 15 days away, we're going to start heading in the opposite direction temperature wise at least until we get to that point.
A cold front will be moving through late in the day and into the overnight hours on Monday heading into Tuesday. This will spark more of a pattern shift in our area as temperatures will fall back into the 50s by the time we get into Tuesday.
By the time we get into Tuesday afternoon, highs likely will not climb out of the 50s, technically where we should be this time of year anyway.
Later into this week, temperatures will still struggle to get above our average high of 54. When we look deeper into data, we can notice a similar trend even further than this week. The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has our area very favorable for below-average temperatures over the next two weeks from now.
More data we can look at, called CIPS data. That data has our next 6-8 Days at a 70% chance of seeing below average temperatures, which this data is basically saying something like "if the models are correct, there's a 70% chance that pattern brings colder than normal air based on what has actually happened here in the past."
The 9-11 Day outlook data is even more convincing, showing us around a 90% chance of seeing below average temperatures for that period.
So, a colder pattern, at least compared to what we have seen here more recently, is on the way over the next week and a half and maybe even further than that heading into the first day of Spring which is just 15 days away.