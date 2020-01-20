No, we are not talking about this week, though this has been cold. About this same time 26 years ago, we were experiencing the coldest air ever recorded in our area.
The map above shows low temperatures - not wind chills - recorded around our area on January 19, 1994. The list below is the same data, just looking at it in a different way. This is also the day Shelbyville set the record for all-time coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Kentucky! A temperature of -37º was measured there on this date.
You'll probably remember the big snow, too. On January 17, 1994, 15.5" of snow fell in Louisville. The system that brought all that snow helped usher in the record cold a day or two later. The snow also helped drop temperatures as low as they did; snow on the ground cools the air just above it, and there was a lot of snow on the ground.
Interestingly enough this week also happens to be some of the coldest air we have felt this season, so is there something special about the cold in mid- to late January? Not really. We are far enough into the winter season now that cold is inevitable. Here in Kentuckiana January is statistically the coldest part of the year based on average high, low, and mean temperatures.