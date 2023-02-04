There is a new official record for the coldest wind chill in US History!
Mount Washington in New Hampshire, which has an elevation of 6,288 feet, recorded the new record yesterday.
The mind boggling record is now set at -108°F! Yes, you read that correctly and no, that is not a typo.
Here's a look at the recorded observation at that exact time at Mount Washington. You can see that the sustained winds are at 97mph! The observation has seen wind gusts of up to 127mph! The New Hampshire state record for the coldest temperature in the state is -50 from 1885, but these temperatures still dropped down to -46!
Credit: Mount Washington Observatory
Want to see what all of that looks like? It just so happens there is a camera at the observatory on top of the mountain where this -108°F wind chill occurred. Check this out!
JUST IN; Mount Washington, New Hampshire wind chill drops to -108°F (-78°C), lowest ever recorded in the USA. pic.twitter.com/UHnmpWd18Q— Remarks (@Remarks) February 4, 2023
That makes our temperatures in the teens this morning feel a lot better!