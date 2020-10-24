Several wildfires are blazing in Colorado tonight, a couple of which are the largest in state history. The East Troublesome Fire has burned through a large area in just two days.
As of Saturday morning, it was responsible for 294 square miles of char and unknown damage. That makes the East Troublesome Fire the second largest in state history. It's only 4% contained and local authorities believe it was started by a human, not by nature. Thousands have been asked or ordered to evacuate already and Rocky Mountain National Park had to be closed because of its proximity to the fire.
Image Credit: National Wildfire Coordinating Group
The three largest fires in state history, included East Troublesome, have all occurred in 2020. The Cameron Peak fire is in the top spot having burned through at least 323 square miles, according to the Associated Press. It is currently 60% contained.
The Pine Gulch Fire rounds out the top three. It started burning in July and has since been fully contained. At the time it was the largest fire in state record, but has now been surpassed twice in just three months.
Normally October is when fire season starts to settle down in Colorado because temperatures drop and snow falls. The lower temps and higher humidity from the snow help keep the fire danger down, but not this year. Colorado is experiencing extreme drought this season and has seen warmer temperatures than normal.
Higher elevations in the northern part of the state should see some snow tonight and tomorrow. That should help fight these fires by adding moisture into the atmosphere and knocking temperatures down.