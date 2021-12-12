Today a comet is making its closest pass by the Earth, but it's not close enough to be threatening. Comet Leonard will pass by us roughly 21 million miles away, but it will be the brightest comet we see in 2021. Even so, you will likely need binoculars to see it; it may not be quite bright enough to see with just your eyes.
One of the most interesting parts of this is that Comet Leonard was just discovered at the beginning of this year! It's on its way toward the sun then Comet Leonard's future is less certain. New research suggests instead of reaching the end of its orbit on January 3, 2022, and turning around, it might be ejected out of our solar system.
If you look for it tonight or Monday night, you will need to wait to spot it on the eastern horizon before sunrise. After Tuesday, you want to look for it in the southwest sky after sunset near the horizon. Monday or Tuesday will likely be the days it looks brightest to us here on Earth, so those would be the best days to look for it. The comet will barely move, so it may look more like a star through the binoculars. If you sit and watch for a few hours, you may notice a small movement. This will be your only chance to see this comet in your lifetime because its orbit is so large and its future uncertain.