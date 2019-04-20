Saturday, the day before Easter, did NOT feel like mid-April. The high temperature in Louisville is about where the low temperature is supposed to be this time of year.
Believe it or not we have had worse Easter holidays in the past. The lowest temperature recorded on Easter was 20º in 1964! The warmest temperature Louisville has recorded on the holiday was 87º in 1910. While temperatures will climb much higher for the actual Easter holiday this year, it won't be quite that warm.
If all of Saturday's rain had fallen a day later, we would have given the record for wettest Easter a run for its money. 2017 was the wettest Easter holiday, recording 1.39" of rain. In 1970 more than 6" of snow fell!! Conditions improve greatly from Saturday to Sunday for Easter 2019. Sunday will see more sun helping temperatures climb toward 70º for a high. (all stats on past weather come from NWS Louisville)