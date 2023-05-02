Welcome back to another update on Derby Week's forecast! We're giving you guys daily updates on different model trends and what is changing daily in our forecast for a difficult set-up heading into the later part of this week. Of course before we get started remember, Oaks is still 3 days out and Derby is 4 days. The next couple days are going to be key in narrowing down specific details about both of those days, so let's go through what we know and what we're leaning toward forecast wise heading toward Friday and Saturday.
Our set up right now is what we call a blocking pattern, or more fancy an Omega block. This basically means, as you can see below, two low pressure systems are cut off from the flow of the jet stream, and kind of squishing a high pressure in between them. It's sometimes called an Omega block because of its similar appearance to the Greek letter Omega.
This blocking pattern makes this a very difficult forecast and can almost be described as a traffic jam, not really allowing the low pressure systems to go anywhere, which is why we've continued to see colder temperatures and lots of cloud cover.
That high pressure will finally slide its way toward our area through the next 48 hours and will keep us dry for a couple days. So yes, that does include the Steamboat Race on Wednesday, and Thurby on Thursday.
The Steamboat Race will still be a little chilly, but we should see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s by the time the race kicks off on the river.
Thurby also looks good to go as well, we will probably end up seeing more clouds in the late afternoon, but should stay dry with temps near 70 or so.
Oaks
Now let's get to the difficult part. Forecasting multiple days out for multiple outdoor events. Oaks is still 3 days away, so some things will continue to change, like the timing of any rain, but we're at least getting a better idea on coverage of rainfall.
Out of the two biggest days this week, Oaks and Derby, rain does look more likely for now on Oaks Day.
Models have been fairly consistent over the past two days with that part. A low pressure swings by our area on Friday, leaning toward the afternoon and into the nighttime hours, bringing in fairly consistent rainfall.
As mentioned, most data is still in agreement for now that the rain will continue into the nighttime hours, which could affect Derby Eve parties.
Most data right now suggests around 0.5" to 0.75" or so by the time Friday night wraps up heading into Saturday morning.
Derby
Derby is still 4 days away, so lots is still going to change in some capacity. Model data has been fairly consistent so far with Derby day in terms of rainfall, but as we've seen in the past, things can and will change.
There isn't a whole lot of difference in the data from yesterday for Derby Day, except for a slight change in the morning. Data is starting to hold back some of those light showers from Friday night into a little bit further on Derby morning. You can see here there is still some showers in the area around 7am and then exiting by late morning.
Again, the timing will definitely change in some form or fashion, but as of now, the afternoon on Saturday still looks dry, but the cloud cover might be hard to get rid of for the afternoon.
As mentioned yesterday, please check back in daily if not multiple times a day as we continue to watch for rain heading into later this week! Happy Derby Week!