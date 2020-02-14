Cool Clouds
From the ground, we are used to seeing clouds as puffy balls, wispy bands, or long streaks. But they also form other distinct shapes—some of which are only visible from space!
Take for example, the image below of clouds near the western coast of Australia. It shows clouds known as actinoform and are a collection of shallow clouds that organize themselves in a distinct, radial structure. Sometimes the cloud system appears with a leaf-like structure, as in the image above, with radiating arms called actiniae. They do take on slightly different forms, but the general structure is consistent. They can appear in lines, but more often are randomly distributed.
The catch?
We will never see them on the ground because they occur on large scales—sometimes stretching 180 miles across—in low stratocumulus cloud fields commonly found over the open ocean. The clouds can last up to 72 hours and are often associated with drizzle. This image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite on January 29, 2020. The first reports of actinoform clouds came from a 1962 satellite image.
More to learn:
The mechanism by which actinoform clouds form is not well understood. Additionally, the location of these clouds are somewhat unusual. Actinoform clouds tend to form where stratus or stratocumulus clouds are common and this is a touch north of of the typical stratocumulus region to the west of Australia.