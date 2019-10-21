A cool down is coming, but is this to one to really settle us into fall? Signs show it could be! Normal high temperatures through the end of October are middle to upper 60s, so anything lower than that is "below normal." Signs show a pattern shift that could very well take us below normal heading into November.
The NAO - North Atlantic Oscillation - is one of the main factors we look at for extended forecasting (more than a week but less than a month away). The graphs above from the Climate Prediction Center show what has been observed in the past (black line) with ensemble forecasts (data between thin red lines). In both the 7 and 10 day forecasts, nearly all ensemble members show the NAO staying negative. Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinburg said, "When the NAO goes negative, it blocks the weather pattern. Storms stop moving. Why does that matter? Because storm tracks stopped in the northeast means cold filters into our area."
The takeaway from that is cold settles in here. The CPC 8-14 day outlook shows below normal temperatures settling in across most of the U.S., including us. Does that mean we're in the 30s all day on Halloween? No. It means instead of a forecast full of 70s, we should start to see more 50s and 60s.