This forecast is all about perspective. You have probably heard a lot of talk about a cool down coming and the potential for rain. Let's break down if that's real or not. First we need to establish a time frame. Today was hot. Tomorrow will be hot, and so will the next day. We are talking about early next week.
Second we need to establish what is normal. Today's normal high temperature based on climate statistics from data gathered between 1981-2010 is 81º. That tells us our high temperature should be 81º today. Instead it was 91º.
Now let's talk about the weather patterns. The drought we are in right now has a significant impact on temperatures. For example raw model data suggests the high temperature today should have been about 86º or 87º but that doesn't factor in how much the dry ground contributes to the heat. We will talk about the rain chance at the bottom of the page.
It's all about perspective. High temperatures last week were in the high 90s, this week we are mostly in the lower to middle 90s. The yellow line in the image above shows where high temperatures should be this time of year. The red line shows where we were last week and the orange cylinders were high temps this week, so temperatures this week have been cooler but not cold. Now let's talk about the forecast.
Early next week a cold front will come through. While forecast models show this being fairly strong with a larger temperature drop and more rain, that doesn't take into account the severity of the drought. It's much more likely the temperature difference and rain potential won't be quite as large as forecast models are showing. While that will help cool the air a bit, we are talking about a 10 degree difference not dropping down into the 70s or really feeling like fall.
Now let's talk rain. We will need a good soaking rain to break this drought, and while this is the best chance we've had in a while, this is not likely to be the drought-busting rain we need. It should be a good start, but we need several more rounds of rain like this to break the drought. The GFS (American) model is notorious for over-doing the rain forecast, so it makes sens for those numbers to be higher in the image above. The Euro numbers are likely closer to reality.