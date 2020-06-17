Scientists announced atmospheric carbon dioxide levels in May 2020 were the highest they've ever been this time of year. At Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego measured a peak in May of 417.1 parts per million. That's 2.4 ppm higher than this same measurement last year. Levels peak in May because after this point, plants start absorbing more carbon dioxide in their growing season which helps bring these levels back down a bit. The report released by NOAA stated carbon dioxide levels have never been this high in recorded history.
Image Credit (and banner image): NOAA and Scripps Institution of Oceanography
One interesting note from the report was that there had not been a drop in atmospheric carbon dioxide attributable to reduced emissions during the coronavirus pandemic. The question of whether or not reduced emissions during coronavirus is more complicated. Carbon dioxide levels are so high that no noticeable difference has been detected, but it would take something significant to show up. NOAA explains, "The buildup of CO2 is a bit like trash in a landfill. As we keep emitting, it keeps piling up. The crisis has slowed emissions, but not enough to show up perceptibly at Mauna Loa...If humans were to suddenly stop emitting CO2, it would take thousands of years for our CO2 emissions so far to be absorbed into the deep ocean and atmospheric CO2 to return to pre-industrial levels."
Carbon dioxide measurements are kept at Mauna Loa because the observatory is in the middle of the ocean on top of a barren volcano. Scientists there can study well-mixed air free from local pollution or other influences on the data.