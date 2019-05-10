We know this year has been a soggy one already! But how does it stack up in comparison to last year a.k.a the wettest year on record at Louisville International Airport (SDF)?
Remember: 2018 ended with 68.83 inches of precipitation. That was 23.92'' above normal.
As of Friday, May 10th, we have recorded 23.95" of precipitation at the Louisville airport for 2019. That is 7.77'' above normal for this date! The average is 16.18'' for this point in the year. Interestingly enough, last year on the same date, we had seen THE SAME EXACT AMOUNT!
So, in the beginning of May 2019 we are on track with the wettest year on record. We will also see more rain this weekend. But how much rain are we expecting and will that pull us ahead of May 2018?
It looks like with the rain and isolated storms expected this weekend, we could pick up between 0.25'' - 0.50''.
For the record, this is only a projected rainfall totals for SDF. There could be locally higher amounts around Kentuckiana.
Last year, during the same time-frame, it was pretty dry. From May 10th to May 16th there was only 0.16'' of rain. Therefore, if we see between a quarter and a half an inch of rain over the next two days, we will actually be ahead of last year at this time. We still have 7 months to go before the end of the year and a lot can change. However, I think it will interesting to monitor this in the months to come. Stay tuned!