NASA and SpaceX are a "go" for the first launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011!
The mission known as "Launch America" is only two days away! The mission is scheduled for 4:33 pm EDT Wednesday, May 27th. It will send two astronauts to the International Space Station in a brand new vehicle! On Saturday, May 23, NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken took part in a dress rehearsal of pre-launch events.
Behnken is an Air Force Colonel and Hurley is a retired Marine Colonel. (Click the links above to read more about them). They will head into space in a Spacex Falcon Rocket with the Crew Dragon Space Capsule. This is the first time a private company will send astronauts into orbit.
Crew Dragon will accelerate its two passengers to approximately 17,000 mph toward the International Space Station. Once in orbit, the crew and SpaceX mission control will verify the spacecraft is performing as intended by testing the environmental control system, the displays and control system and the maneuvering thrusters, among other things. In about 24 hours, Crew Dragon will be in position to rendezvous and dock with the space station. The spacecraft is designed to do this autonomously but astronauts aboard the spacecraft and the station will be diligently monitoring approach and docking and can take control of the spacecraft if necessary.
If weather forces officials to scrub the launch, it will be rescheduled for Saturday. The mission to the space station is scheduled to last anywhere from one month to four months before they return to Earth off the coast of Florida. Members of the public are invited to participate in the mission through NASA's virtual guest operations and to apply for virtual NASA social.
SPECIAL EVENT: We invite you to experience #LaunchAmerica virtually! From your home, you can:🚀 Take virtual tours🐉 Practice docking @SpaceX Crew Dragon📺 Watch NASA TV coverage👨🚀 See astronauts launch to space on May 27RSVP to be part of history: https://t.co/Dqzp3bzMD7 pic.twitter.com/FEBl8bZ5nv— NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2020