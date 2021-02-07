Excitement about the Red Planet is building as NASA prepares to land its latest rover there, called Perseverance, on February 18th. That is only 11 days away!
You'll find Mars high in the west after sunset all month long. It should be visible all evening, setting around, or soon after, midnight local time.
Then on the night of NASA's planned Mars landing, you'll find the half-full Moon right next to the Red Planet. So go out and have a look with your own eyes – especially if you were one of the nearly 11 million people whose names traveled to Mars with Perseverance, etched into one of three microchips.
For other skywatching tips this month, check out this video from NASA below! For more information regarding Perseverance, click here.