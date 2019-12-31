The 2010s brought many significant weather events; we are breaking down a list of the top ten.
10. 2014 Southern Snow Storm
Two inches of snow fell in Atlanta, Georgia, which shut down the city. That may not sound like much snow, but in a place without salt trucks and plows, it's crippling. Birmingham, Alabama, suffered a similar fate. People abandoned their vehicles on the interstate and slept on store floors. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham put together this post about the event: click here to see some incredible pictures. Meteorologists had a tough time with this forecast because the atmosphere moistened VERY quickly for parts of the region and didn't moisten up as much in other parts of the region. According to NWS Birmingham, "In the end, Alabama State Troopers responded to 731 vehicle accidents across the state during the period Tuesday through Friday. Sadly, there were nine deaths attributed to accidents that occurred due to the icy road conditions."
9. 2013 Oklahoma Tornadoes
In May 2013 about 60 tornadoes touched down across the Great Plains, the Midwest, and the Northeast. One of these tornadoes, an EF-5, touched down in Moore, Oklahoma (click here to read our blog post recapping the event). 25 people were killed, including 7 children at Plaza Towers Elementary, and nearly 400 people were injured by just that one tornado.
8. Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key, Florida, in September 2017. Click here to see our blog post from the time about landfall and the impacts Irma would have. It was a category 5 hurricane when it devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands, and according to the National Center for Environmental Information, "25% of buildings were destroyed while 65% were significantly damaged" in the Florida Keys. Nearly 100 people lost their lives as a result of this storm, and it did $50 Billion in damage. Irma caused near-record flooding all the way up to South Carolina and set a few other records. It was a category 5 storm for longer than any other Atlantic hurricane except Ivan, and it kept up a maximum sustained wind of 185 mph for a whopping 37 hours.
7. 2012 Drought and Deadly Heatwave
The drought in 2012 was the most extensive drought in the United States since the Dust Bowl in the '30s. "Moderate to extreme drought conditions affected more than half the country for a majority of 2012," said NCEI. Agriculture was particularly affected by this drought, so crops were short in the following seasons. That drought directly contributed to the deadly heatwave in the same year which killed more than 120 people. Here's a blog post we wrote in the middle of this intense heat. In 2012 in Kentucky, weather was voted the "top story" of the year due in large part to this heatwave and drought.
6. Hurricane Michael
On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida. The town was wiped away, and Panama City suffered damage, too. That being a popular vacation area for many in our community, WDRB sent a team down to the coast to provide updates on the storm. You can still see a lot of our video from Hurricane Michael on wdrb.com, but click here to read about how and why it was later upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane. Michael is only the fourth category 5 hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. mainland. It was the first since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Nearly 50 people were killed as a result of this storm, and damage estimates are around $25 Billion.
5. Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey will go down in the history books for the flooding it caused. Click here to see our recap of the storm. At the end of August 2017 forecast models were predicting such extreme rain, it was hard to believe that would be possible. As the storm moved on shore, it dropped FEET of rain, exactly as predicted. That much rain with nowhere to go quickly became life-threatening. 30,000 people were displaced, and 200,000 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed totaling $125 Billion in damage. NCEI attributes 89 deaths to Hurricane Harvey.
4. California Wildfires
In particular, the last three years have seen especially devastating fires throughout California. In 2017 many homes in wealthy neighborhoods around Los Angeles had to evacuate as a wildfire approached the city. According to NCEI, "in 2018, California experienced its costliest, deadliest, and largest wildfires to date, with records back to 1933." Click here to read more about some of these more recent fires. Additionally during flooding in 2017 and 2018, mudslides and debris flows occurred in these burn scars killing dozens of people.
3. April-May 2011 Severe Outbreaks
The spring of 2011 was one of the most active on record for violent tornadoes. Two events that stick out the most are April 25-28 in the Deep South and May 22 in Joplin, Missouri. Click here to see our recap from earlier this year of the Joplin tornado. It was a violent EF-5 tornado that caused at least 160 deaths, making it the most deadly single tornado in modern record. Here's our recap of the April "super outbreak" if you want a refresher. Tuscaloosa and communities around Birmingham (Alabama) were hit exceptionally hard. Between April 25 and 28, the outbreak violently struck the southeastern United States, resulting in roughly $11 billion in damage and leaving an estimated 321 people dead.
Image Credit: NOAA
2. Superstorm Sandy
Hurricane Sandy in 2012 developed into a superstorm when it merged with a Nor'easter. It brought high wind, storm surge, and flooding to the northeastern United States. Click here to see some of the most iconic images from the storm. At the end of October, Sandy forced the New York Stock Exchange to close for two business days which hadn't happened since 1888. The damage and loss of life was so high because the storm affected major population centers and interrupted water and electrical service for days. Estimated damage was $65 Billion with 159 lives lost.
1. Hurricane Maria
Hurricane Maria takes the top spot because of the unthinkable destruction it caused. Click here to see some of the video captured of the storm in Puerto Rico. It made landfall as a category 4 storm in Puerto Rico devastating the island. It also tied Hurricane Wilma "for the most rapid intensification, strengthening from tropical depression to a category 5 storm in 54 hours," according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Maria did $90 Billion in damage, caused nearly 3000 deaths and destroyed infrastructure. Puerto Rico still has not recovered and will never be the same again.
Honorable Mentions
2012 Derecho
This is the event that taught much of the country what "derecho" means. At the end of June 2012 a major wind event crossed a huge swath of the country. Click here to read our recap of the event. According to the Storm Prediction Center, "By definition, if the swath of wind damage extends for more than 250 miles, includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length, and also includes several, well-separated 75 mph or greater gusts, then the event may be classified as a derecho." Nearly two dozen people lost their lives, and many more were seriously injured. Many thousands suffered without power for days in the life-threatening heat wave that persisted after the storm.
Image Credit: National Weather Service
Henryville Tornado
This one didn't make the list for nationwide top 10, but it's arguably the most significant weather event from our area in the last decade. Click here to see the images we compiled of the damage after the storm. On March 2, 2012, dozens of people were killed and millions of dollars in damage were caused by severe storms through Indiana and Kentucky. The tornado outbreak continued for two days, and spanned more than a dozen states. At least 41 people across the country died as a result of the storms. In Henryville, Indiana, the high school and elementary school were both destroyed and have since been rebuilt.
This is not an "official" list based on dollars in damage or loss of life; it's simply my opinion of the 10 weather events likely to stick in our minds after the decade ends. If you have one you think should have been included, use the links at the top of the page to find me on social media and let me know!