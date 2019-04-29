Witnesses said it sounded like an earthquake when a crane collapsed in Seattle, Washington on Saturday. Dash-cam footage shows a car traveling up to an intersection around 3:30 p.m. when a large crane toppled over from Google's new campus. Dust and debris appeared to rise from Mercer street, one of the busiest in the area...
The crane was being dismantled when it fell over, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Labor & Industries. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the collapse, but wind gusts at the time of the accident were as high as 23 miles per hour.
Four people were killed in the incident, including Seattle Pacific University freshman Sarah Wong, and Andrew Yoder, a Marine and father who was working as an ironworker on the crane.