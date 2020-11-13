NASA and Space-X are prepping for an astronaut launch tomorrow (Saturday, November 14th) from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Four astronauts will be heading to the International Space Station and stay there for six months. The original launch date was October 31st, but had to be postponed for hardware testing. NASA hopes this will kickoff years of SpaceX conducting routine trips to keep the International Space Station fully staffed.
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT:
This has been a long time coming for NASA! NASA has been waiting for this mission for a decade after the US was left without the ability to fly its American astronauts to the International Space Station once the Space Shuttle program retired in 2011.
And Crew-1 will be the first fully operational mission for the Crew Dragon Spacecraft. It follows the historic mission in May in which SpaceX's Crew Dragon first flew astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade. May's launch was the first time astronauts went into orbit in a private spacecraft, but it was considered only a demo. That demonstration went very well, but the Crew Dragon spacecraft was not officially deemed safe to carry humans until this week by NASA. Now that Crew Dragon is considered safe, NASA has plans for several trips every year to the ISS and with new groups of astronauts and maybe even one day...regular folk like you or me!
THE CREW:
The Crew-1 flight will carry Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Shannon Walker, all NASA astronauts, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi to the space station to join the Expedition 64 crew for a six-month science mission. Shannon Walker will become the 1st woman to fly on a commercial orbital spaceflight.
WHEN IS LIFTOFF?
Liftoff is targeted for Saturday at 7:49 p.m. EST. As of Thursday, the weather was 70% favorable for launch. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Launch, prelaunch activities, and docking will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website. Coverage will begin at 3:30 pm on Saturday.